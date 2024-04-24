Madrid Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

After a first-round bye, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz begins his title defence in the second round against Alexander Shevchenko on Friday.

Alcaraz has had a pretty lean start to the season by his lofty standards. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time, where he was eliminated by Alexander Zverev. His title defence at the Argentina Open came to an end against Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals.

Alcaraz's time at the Rio Open was extremely brief, as an injury forced him to throw in the towel just minutes into his first-round match. The Spaniard ended his title drought with a successful title defence at the Indian Wells Masters. It was his first title since last year's Wimbledon.

Alcaraz' unbeaten run was ended by Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. He withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open due to injury. The Spaniard was the two-time defending champion at Barcelona.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, was up against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players were neck-and-neck in the first set until the Kazakh snagged a break in the 10th game to take the opener.

Rinderknech returned the favor in the second set with a late break to claim it. Shevchenko raised his level in the decider, winning the last three games for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths on the tour before, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz





Alexander Shevchenko









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Alexander Shevchenko at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Shevchenko was tested by Rinderknech in his opener but made it through eventually. He ended the match with 25 winners against 14 unforced errors. He will now aim to reach the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time this year.

The last couple of years, Alcaraz won the Barcelona Open before arriving in Madrid. Injury woes kept him from doing that this time. Nevertheless, he's the two-time defending champion and has become used to staging a comeback after a brief injury hiatus.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko's record against top-10 players is 2-7, but he's 0-3 against them on clay. Nevertheless, he has got the tools to bother the Spaniard but isn't too consistent to be effective.

A lot will depend on how Alcaraz's body holds up. However, given how Shevchenko has competed this year, the Spaniard's odds of victory remain high even if he's not at his best.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets