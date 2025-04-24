Madrid Open 2025: Anna Kalinskaya vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Anna Kalinskaya vs Diane Parry

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Anna Kalinskaya vs Diane Parry preview

World No. 29 Kalinskaya hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

30th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya will face France's Diane Parry in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Thursday (April 24).

This year, Kalinskaya has experienced many ups and downs on the WTA Tour. The 26-year-old began the year with back-to-back first-round exits in Brisbane and Adelaide before withdrawing from the Australian Open at the last moment, citing illness. The Russian then reached the semifinals at the Singapore Tennis Open, following which she dropped four of her next five matches.

The former World No. 11 is well-primed for the Madrid Open this fortnight, considering she reached the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open a few weeks ago. While she has received a first-round Bye at Caja Magica, her next opponent, Diane Parry, qualified for the 1000-level event before downing Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday (April 23) to reach the second round.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Kalinskaya and Parry have never met on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Diane Parry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Diane Parry +130 -1.5 (+270) Over 21.5 (-120) Anna Kalinskaya -165 +1.5 (-450) Under 21.5 (-120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Diane Parry prediction

Diane Parry prepares to hit a ball | Image Source: Getty

Parry, ranked 116th in the world, mostly plays her trade on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit. That said, the Frenchwoman has a good aptitude for clay, having won all four of her ITF singles titles on the dirt. The 22-year-old will also likely take inspiration from playing in the main draw of the women's singles competition at the Madrid Open for the first time in her career.

Kalinskaya has shown over the last year that she is a dangerous customer for any player, thanks to her aggressive style of play. However, the 26-year-old suffers from a lack of consistency and is susceptible to early exits at big tournaments. While she will be eager to improve upon her career-best result of reaching the third round in Madrid (2023), her younger opponent has gotten in enough match practice at Caja Magica this week to spring an upset over her.

Pick: Parry to win in three sets.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More