×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Majestic Federer cruises into third round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    29 May 2019, 22:28 IST
Federercropped
Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion

Roger Federer eased into the third round of the French Open with an emphatic defeat of Oscar Otte.

The third seed was a class apart as he followed up a straight-sets win over Lorenzo Sonego by seeing off the 144-ranked Otte 6-4 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday.

Federer said he is relishing being an "outsider" in his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2015, yet he looked anything but that on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 20-time grand slam champion saved all four break points that Otte earned as he coasted through in an hour and 36 minutes, serving superbly and hitting 35 winners in a commanding performance.

Federer peppered Otte - playing in the second round of a major for the first time - with glorious groundstrokes as he set up a meeting with Casper Ruud. 

Otte gave a good account of himself in a first set that had no break points until the clinical Federer fizzed a glorious return winner past the German, who then made a couple of errors to go a set down.

It was a similar story in the second set, with the Swiss master claiming the only break again to lead 5-3 before saving two break points as he made hard work of going two sets up.

Otte continued to struggle with his first serve and was unable to win another two break points as Federer frustrated him in a final set that he won with just the one break.

Advertisement
Relaxed 'outsider' Federer cruises through, Paris woe for Cecchinato
RELATED STORY
Nadal cruises into round three at Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka to meet Federer, Nadal cruises
RELATED STORY
Federer has no expectations heading into French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Oscar Otte second round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer's expected route to the title
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Muguruza cruises past Larsson to book third-round clash with Svitolina
RELATED STORY
Italian open 2019: Can Roger Federer make it to the Semi-Finals?
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer vs Gael Monfils: The best match of this year's Madrid Open so far
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Federer rallies back to victory, Ferrer shocks Zverev
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us