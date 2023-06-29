Mallorca Championships 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Lloyd Harris

Date: Friday, June 30

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €984,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Lloyd Harris preview

Eubanks is into the last four.

Christopher Eubanks will take on South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in the Mallorca semifinals on Friday.

World No. 77 Eubanks continued his golden run this week against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. His performance was decisive against the lucky loser, winning both sets in tiebreaks despite dropping serve twice to reach his first ATP Tour semifinal.

Showing little signs of exertion from going the distance in his first two matches, the 27-year-old is now 10-10 on the season after losing in the opening rounds in Halle and Stuttgart. Ten aces and winning 82% of first-serve points came in handy for Eubanks, who said after the win:

“My serve really came up pretty clutch when I needed it to. ... But I was able to kind of regain my composure, get back to playing the way that I can play, playing aggressive, and I think it worked out in the end."

Meanwhile, World No. 298 Harris beat lucky loser Pavel Kotov in straight sets, dropping seven games, including a 7-5 first set. Having arrived at the tournament with only one win all season, the 26-year-old is now 4-4 on the season.

Eubanks said about his upcoming meeting with Harris:

“It’s going to be fun. Lloyd and I know each other pretty well. We actually played each other a few weeks ago in Korea in the first round of a Challenger. So I think if you had told both of us that we’d be playing in the semi-finals of a 250, we both would take it.”

Christopher Eubanks vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Eubanks lost his lone tour-level meeting to Harris in the San Diego first round in 2021. The pair, though, met recently on the Challenger Tour in Guangju, which Eubanks won in three sets.

Christopher Eubanks vs Lloyd Harris odds

Christopher Eubanks vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Harris has had three wins this week.

Both Eubanks and Harris look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Harris has had a smoother run to the Mallorca last four - not dropping a set in three matches - while Eubanks has gone the distance twice, playing five tiebreaks.

Their lone Tour meeting went Harris' way, and the trend should continue as the South African seeks his first final since Dubai 2021.

Pick: Harris in three sets

