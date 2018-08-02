Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mane and Rashid set to clash for title

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
31   //    02 Aug 2018, 18:01 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Udayan Mane, a six-time winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India, regained the top spot on the leaderboard with two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan for company, on the third day of the Louis Philippe Cup here.

Mane shot a 1-under 69 for a total of 9-under 201 in the USD 75,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) and PGTI co-sanctioned event at the Prestige Golfshire Club.

The duo of Udayan and Rashid are currently 4-shots clear of the field.

Udayan who had set a course record 63 on day one along with Miguel Carballo to jointly lead the field, had yielded the advantage to the Argentine, when he finished a stroke behind in second position at the end of day two.

Today however, with strong winds from every possible direction continuing to frustrate and test the golfers to the hilt, Udayan registered his third sub-par round on the trot to regain the lead. The Argentine managed a 4-over 74 on the day to climb down two notches to lie in tied third position.

Speaking after his round Udayan said, "It was a very frustrating day for me. I hit well off the tee but my short game today tested me a lot. I had really good putts but most of them lipped out and that for sure frustrated me a lot.

"Luckily I have had such experiences and that helped me to a large extent. The round today has at least given me an idea about my game tomorrow and I hope to stick to my plan."

Also finding the going tough was Delhi Golf Club's Asian Tour regular and two-time winner of the PGTI Order of Merit, Rashid.

"The round was really good but the conditions were tough. The wind was the most difficult part today because it was really tough to control on the greens. I hit four consecutive birdies on the 14, 15, 16 and 17th holes and one bogey on the 9th.

"Hole 16 was the most challenging, as it required a longer shot to save par. Tomorrow's game will be my own game and no strategy."

Local hope Khalin Joshi also joined Carballo in third position with a 1-over 71 on day three, tying with the Argentine on a score of 205, four behind from the leaders.

Five golfers are tied for fifth spot on a score of 4-under 204. Prominent among them are pre-tournament favourites Rahil Gangjee of India and Australian Marcus Both. Also giving them company was seasoned veteran Mukesh Kumar.

Rahil, Marcus and Mukesh have a total of six Asian Tour titles between them and given the conditions, a slight slip up above and any of these three can use their experience and go for the kill.

Rahil and Marcus both shot rounds of 68 (2-under) today while Mukesh returned an even par card

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
