Maneka Gandhi lauds Sania Mirza for practising prenatal yoga

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Describing prenatal yoga as an exhilarating way to stay fit, Union minister Maneka Gandhi lauded tennis star Sania Mirza today for following the ancient Indian fitness regime during pregnancy.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Mirza, who is expecting her first child in October, posted a photo of her performing a "yoga asana" on Twitter and tagged Gandhi and the Ministry of Women and Child Development to it.

"International Day of yoga or any other day, #PreNatalYoga is my way of keeping fit during pregnancy .. what's yours? @MinistryWCD and @ManekaGandhiBJP (sic)," the tennis star wrote on the microblogging website, along with the photo.

Gandhi lauded Mirza for following the ancient Indian fitness regime during pregnancy.

"Wonderful, Sania!! #PreNatalYoga is indeed an exhilarating way to be fit during pregnancy. @MirzaSania (sic)," the Union women and child development minister tweeted.

Prenatal yoga helps a pregnant woman increase her strength and flexibility. The asanas in this form of yoga are modified to make them suitable for pregnant women.

Gandhi advocated for prenatal yoga, saying it "can ease the discomforts of pregnancy and help one prepare for the rigours of labour".

Earlier in the day, the Union minister performed prenatal yoga, along with pregnant women, in the national capital and asked the latter to practise the asanas under the supervision of trained professionals.

She also spoke at an event organised at the Natural Childbirth Centre here on the occasion of International Day of Yoga