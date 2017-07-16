Martinez backs Muguruza to build on Wimbledon triumph

Asked whether Garbine Muguruza can add to her tally of two grand slam titles, Conchita Martinez said: "She definitely has the game."

Conchita Martinez at Wimbledon

Conchita Martinez believes new Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza can win more grand slams and claim the WTA's number-one ranking.

Martinez - the only other Spanish winner of the women's singles title at the All England Club - was in Muguruza's box throughout the grass-court tournament in the absence of the 23-year-old's regular coach Sam Sumyk, who missed the event due to his wife expecting their first child.

After beating Venus Williams 7-5 6-0 on Centre Court, Muguruza - the French Open champion in 2016 - will rise significantly from her current ranking of 15th.

"I think she's going to be number five after the win here and of course she can go all the way," Martinez told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

Asked if further slam titles could be secured by Muguruza, Martinez added: "I think so. She definitely has the potential, she definitely has the game and I think she can do more, for sure.

"She beat the number one player, [Angelique] Kerber [at Wimbledon], and she played really well in all of her matches.

"She's going to have to do a lot of press, she's going to have a lot of requests, but hopefully she can stay with her feet on the floor and not do too much, just go back to practice and go back to tournaments."

Referring to the relative lack of Spanish winners at Wimbledon, Martinez said of Muguruza's victory: "It's huge, especially because it's not like the French [Open] where Rafa [Nadal] wins 10 times and many Spanish players win. It's different."

Virginia Wade - the Wimbledon champion 40 years ago - was hugely impressed by how Muguruza recovered from a shaky start against the vastly experienced Williams.

"I was absolutely thrilled that she played so well... because she was very nervous at the beginning," said Wade.

"I think it was the first six forehands that she hit, they practically hit the back fence, she just hadn't settled down at all. What I was so impressed with was that she really found a way to self-correct what was going on. It was a very thoughtful performance."