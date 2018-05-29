Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Mattek-Sands puts horror injury behind her at French Open

Mattek-Sands puts horror injury behind her at French Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 23:56 IST
55
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — The scene was bone-chilling: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, then the top-ranked woman in doubles, writhing in agony on Wimbledon's green turf and screaming: "Help me, please! My knee!"

So when the American made her return to Grand Slam tennis on Tuesday, on Court 14 at Roland Garros, she wasn't merely aiming to win. She was also marking a milestone on her long road back.

"I've really enjoyed the journey," she said after beating Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open first round. "I have made the most of all my moments, and it just keeps getting better and better."

In the second round of the women's singles at Wimbledon last July, Mattek-Sands was coming to the net to volley when a tendon ruptured in her right knee. She collapsed and the kneecap dislocated, shifting up to her thigh.

She had surgery five days later in New York. Then followed six weeks of having to keep the leg straight and immobile. Justin, her husband, carried her around. The right leg suffered from lack of use; her left leg lost muscle too.

"I couldn't get myself out of bed, I couldn't get myself to the bathroom, I couldn't get myself into the shower. I couldn't even move my leg if it was comfortable," she said.

With tennis temporarily on hold, and her ranking slipping, Mattek-Sands used the time "to do other things with my life," reading, writing and meditating.

Some days, just a little flex of the knee felt like a win.

On social media, she recorded her steps back to health. She didn't want the defining image of her to be of those anguished wails on the Wimbledon grass.

Rehab was both physical and mental. Learning to trust the knee again took time.

"It sounds funny, but I talk to my knee," she said. "Every morning, I'm like, 'All right, we're feeling good today!'"

Mattek-Sands, now ranked 202 in singles after being a career-high 30 in 2011, next plays 107th-ranked Andrea Petkovic of Germany.

Wedding belle Serena Williams sounds French Open alarm...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018 - Contenders and Pretenders
RELATED STORY
True grit Maria Sharapova back at French Open with point...
RELATED STORY
It's kind of unreal - Kvitova surprised by her success...
RELATED STORY
Garbine Muguruza opts for relaxed approach at French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open: Svitolina avoids early exit in win over...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Play suspended by darkness at French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Siniakova's experience takes down Azarenka
RELATED STORY
French Open struggles unrelated to knee injury, insists...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: 4 Players Who Will Be Missed
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...