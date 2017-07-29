Mayer, Mayer! Leonardo and Florian make Hamburg final

A Mayer is guaranteed to triumph in Hamburg after Leonardo and Florian each reached the final of the German Tennis Championships.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 21:32 IST

Florian Mayer in action on the ATP World Tour

The final of the German Tennis Championships will feature Leonardo Mayer and Florian Mayer after the latter benefited from an unexpected Philipp Kohlschreiber retirement on Saturday.

Leonardo Mayer, who won the title in Hamburg three years ago but only made this year's tournament as a lucky loser after Martin Klizan withdrew, overcame fellow Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-5 in the first semi-final.

And namesake Florian then progressed in bizarre fashion when Kohlschreiber brought an abrupt end to their last-four tie while leading by a set.

Having apparently sustained an injury as his opponent held serve for a 3-2 lead, Kohlschreiber thumped his racquet into the ground in frustration before shaking hands with a clearly shocked Florian Mayer and the umpire.

More racquet-smashing followed from Kohlschreiber, who was clearly frustrated at being forced to bring the contest to an end.

"One of the more bizarre endings to a match..."



Kohlscreiber retires to send @flomayer into the #GOTC17 final. pic.twitter.com/Rq48HX9VZ5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 29, 2017

Yannick Hanfmann's dream week at the Swiss Open Gstaad continued as the German qualifier saved four match points to beat Robin Haase and reach his first ATP World Tour final.

Hanfmann came from behind to beat sixth seed Haase - a finalist in last year's tournament - 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

The world number 170 will face Fabio Fognini on Sunday after the Italian also recovered from a set down to beat second seed Roberto Bautista-Agut.