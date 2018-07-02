Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
McEnroe 'a little bit bummed' by Murray's Wimbledon absence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    02 Jul 2018, 18:06 IST
Murraycropped
Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray

John McEnroe says Andy Murray's late Wimbledon withdrawal is "depressing" after the three-time grand slam champion had made an encouraging comeback from injury.

Murray pulled out on the eve of his home major, suggesting that he needs to look at the bigger picture as he eases his way back following a hip operation in January.

The former world number one - and two-time champion at the All England Club - struggled with the problem at this tournament in 2017 and was out for almost a year before returning at Queen's last month.

McEnroe, a winner of seven grand slam titles in his stellar career, was left to rue the absence of the Brit on the opening day at SW19.

He said during the BBC coverage on day one: "On one hand, what do you have to lose?

"If you push towards playing Wimbledon, obviously that's what he wanted to do, he's played the warm-up events, he's played three top players along the way - probably playing [Kyle] Edmund was not something he wanted to do in Eastbourne.

"But nonetheless, it's sort of depressing. When he played and looked physically pretty good, I'm a little bit surprised, little bit bummed."

