Medvedev sorry for coin-throwing incident

After beating Stan Wawrinka in round one, Daniil Medvedev exited Wimbledon on Wednesday and took his frustrations out on the umpire.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 23:57 IST

Daniil Medvedev in action at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev apologised for throwing coins at the umpire following his second-round defeat to Ruben Bemelmans at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Russian caused the biggest shock of round one earlier in the week as he knocked out Stan Wawrinka, but his run came to an end after a five-set thriller on Court 16.

Having lost the first two sets, Medvedev came storming back into the match only to see Bemelmans complete a 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 50 minutes.

Medvedev lost his cool on a number of occasions in the fifth set and allegedly asked for the umpire to be changed due to his dissatisfaction at some of the decisions.

And he took his frustrations out on the umpire once his exit was confirmed by throwing money towards the official's chair.

Speaking in his post-match media conference the 21-year-old insisted there was no ulterior motive behind his actions and apologised for letting his frustrations come out.

"I was disappointed with the result of the match," he said. "It was frustrating after the big win I had [against Wawrinka].

"All the match was not going well for me. So I was just very disappointed. In the heat of the moment I did a bad thing. I apologise for this.

"It had no meaning. It was stupid. Maybe there were some bad calls, it can happen in sports.

"Referees can make some mistakes, but me as a tennis player, I do make mistakes too. One of them was after the match."

And Medvedev is ready to take any punishment that may come his way for his actions.

"That's not for me to decide," he said when asked about repercussions. "If there will be, that's my fault."