Miami Open 2024: 5 favorites to win the men's singles title ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

The 2024 Miami Open is the final hardcourt event before the start of the clay season. The tournament will be held from March 19-31, with the men's draw being unveiled on March 18.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic announced his decision to withdraw from the tournament a few days ago. He suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Former top 10 player Kei Nishikori will return to action following an seven-month injury hiatus. He was given a wildcard to compete here, along with Martin Landaluce, Shang Juncheng, Darwin Blanch, and Martin Damm.

Most of the top players lived up to their seedings at the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters. With the usual suspects in great form, one of them is likely to emerge as the victor in Miami as well.

On that note, here's a look at the leading title favorites for this year's Miami Open:

#5 - Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur is the ninth seed at the 2024 Miami Open.

De Minaur has been one of the season's most consistent performers thus far. He started the year with an impressive showing at the United Cup as he bested three top 10 players, including World No. 1 Djokovic. He made his top 10 debut following the tournament.

De Minaur then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and finished as the runner-up in Rotterdam. He also successfully defended his title at the Mexican Open.

Now riding a wave of momentum and confidence, he'll be eager to overturn his poor record at the Miami Open. With just one win from four appearances, the Australian's form is likely to push him further this time.

#4 - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev is the fourth seed at the 2024 Miami Open.

While Zverev hasn't won an individual title this year, he has performed quite well nonetheless. He was instrumental in Germany's very first triumph at the United Cup.

Zverev next reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the second time but was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev. He followed it up with another last four finish, this time at the Los Cabos Open.

Zverev suffered his first early exit of the year at the Mexican Open as he was stunned by Daniel Altmaier in the opening round. He then reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev reached the Miami Open final back in 2018 but suffered a three-set defeat to John Isner. It has been more than two years since he won a Masters title but givn his form, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him end his dry spell here.

#3 - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is the third seed at the 2024 Miami Open.

While Medvedev's results this year have been good, he hasn't been able to hoist the winner's trophy despite his best efforts. He made it to the final of the Australian Open for the third time but blew a two-set lead as Jannik Sinner staged a comeback to defeat him in five sets.

Medvedev then headed to Dubai to defend his title but fell to Ugo Humbert in the semifinals. He then reached his second final of the season at the Indian Wells Masters. Up against Alcaraz in a rematch of last year's final, the result was the same once again as the Russian lost in straight sets.

Medvedev's the defending champion at the Miami Open. However, he's yet to successfully defend a title in his career. However, he has to snap this streak at some point and given his form, he has a decent shot of doing the same here.

#2 - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is the second seed at the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner captured his maiden Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback win over Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open. He even knocked out defending champion Djokovic in the semifinals.

Sinner's winning ways continued as he captured his second title of the season in Rotterdam. His unbeaten run finally came to an end in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters against Alcaraz.

Sinner will now look to bounce back after his loss to the Spaniard. The Miami Open has been one of his favorite places to compete given his results. He has made two finals from three appearances thus far. His incredible form and record at the venue make him one of the leading title contenders.

#1 - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the 2024 Miami Open.

Alcaraz started the season with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open, his first at the venue. His title defence at the Argentina Open concluded in the semifinals and an injury forced him to retire in the first round of the Rio Open.

With a tepid start to the season, Alcaraz rediscovered his form at the Indian Wells Masters. He scored wins over his rivals Zverev and Sinner, both of whom had defeated him the last time they met. The 20-year old outplayed Medvedev in the final to successfully defend his title.

This was Alcaraz's first title since his triumph at last year's Wimbledon. He won the Miami Open a couple of years ago and was a semifinalist last year. The Spaniard will be eager to triumph here as well in order to complete the "Sunshine Double". Given his form, the possibility of that is quite high.