Miami Open 2024: Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Caroline Garcia vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka preview

Caroline Garcia at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Former top-10 players Caroline Garcia and Naomi Osaka will clash in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Garcia was up against Viktoriya Tomova in the second round. The Frenchwoman breezed through the opening set for the loss of one game.

Garcia didn't take her foot off the pedal in the second set either. She reeled off four games in a row to go 5-2 up when Tomova retired.

Osaka, meanwhile, beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4 to book a second-round showdown against 15th seed Elina Svitolina. While the two started off on a strong note, the former World No. 1 reeled off four games from 2-2 to clinch the first set.

Osaka landed the first blow in the second set to go up a break. She served for the match at 5-3, but Svitolina recouped the break. However, the four-time Maajor champion to take the ensuing tie-break for a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win.

Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Osaka leads Garcia 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Japanese won their previous encounter at last month's Qatar Open in straight sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia Naomi Osaka

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Miami Open.

Osaka was on course for a comfortable win when she fumbled while trying to close out the match. Svitolina made the most of the reprieve, but it wasn't meant to be, as the former World No. 1 regrouped in time.

Nevertheless, Osaka is getting better with every tournament. Her shotmaking was spectacular in the previous round, and her served worked quite well too. She's now up against Garcia for the third time this year.

While Osaka won their most recent match at the Qatar Open, Garcia emerged victorious at the Australian Open. The Japanese had just begun her comeback, but she's playing a lot better now.

Garcia won't be overwhelmed by Osaka's powerful ballstriking, as she's capable of matching her stroke for stroke. But the Japanese is a bit more consistent and focused with her shot selection and isn't too stubborn to switch tactics.

Garcia also hasn't won back-to-back matches since the United Cup at the start of the year. Considering that and Osaka's renewed confidence, the Japanese should take the match.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

