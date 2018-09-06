Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Millman targets grand slam seeding after US Open run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    06 Sep 2018, 15:35 IST
millman - CROPPED
Australia's John Millman.

John Millman has set his sights on breaking the top 32 in the world rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Millman was beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in the last eight, having pulled off a shock victory over Roger Federer in the previous round.

The Australian is currently ranked 55th but is eager to build on his best ever showing at a grand slam tournament.

"I think when I cracked the top 50, I cracked the top 50 for like a week a few weeks ago," he said. "I have always set goals. Whether you achieve them or not is one thing, but I think it's always important to set goals and try to achieve something.

"I'd love to be seeded at one of these tournaments. I think that's the next milestone.

"The year's been fantastic. It really has. I feel as if it's been a while coming. I have come close before. I think I got to 60. Had groin surgery. I had to build again.

"But every time you have these moments and these experiences where you play these types of players and you're playing and you think, 'Hey, I can match it with these guys'. You build a bit of confidence.

"I definitely think I can build off this and hopefully finish off the year really well and then look forward to the most exciting time for an Australian tennis player in the Australian Open."

Millman's performance is all the more pleasing given how downbeat he felt about his game in the build-up to Flushing Meadows.

"I was saying to some of the boys on my team a couple weeks ago that it was dire straits for me," he added. "I wear my heart on my sleeve a bit at times. I pulled out of Cincinnati. Winston-Salem I was just kind of finding my feet, copping the abuse from a lot of punters, and it was dire straits for me a little bit.

"I felt pretty underprepared coming in this week, and I don't really like that.

"But I'll take a lot from it. I do feel as if I can compete at a high level. I have always had that belief. It's just sometimes my body hasn't been cooperating.

"But it's been an unbelievable moment and I just hopefully can take a few snapshots in mind and use that moving forward."

