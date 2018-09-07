Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Missouri college drop Nike following Colin Kaepernick campaign

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    07 Sep 2018, 11:37 IST
Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad

The College of the Ozarks, an NAIA program in Missouri, will no longer wear their Nike-designed jerseys following the global sports manufacturers' decision to feature former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Nike this week unveiled the latest 'Just Do It' campaign starring former San Francisco 49ers star Kaepernick, with one image reading: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The campaign has split opinion in the United States, with Kaepernick first sitting and then kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games starting in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the country.

"In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America," College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in a statement.

"If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform."

US president Donald Trump criticised Nike over the campaign, while the likes of Serena Williams and LeBron James backed the ad.

"Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, as the College is free, and honour-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed," Linson added.

 

