Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mixed doubles: Williams, Isner differ on Trump at Wimbledon

Associated Press
NEWS
News
47   //    10 Jul 2018, 00:59 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams and John Isner expressed different levels of enthusiasm over a hypothetical visit to Wimbledon by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Williams and Isner advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, leaving them as the only American singles players who could still be in the tournament when Trump's visit to the United Kingdom begins Thursday.

Although All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said there has been no approach from the White House over a possible visit, both players were asked about it following their victories.

"I feel like he has the right to do whatever he wants to do," said Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion. "If he wants to come to a Wimbledon final, he has that right."

After reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time, Isner was far more enthused.

"I'd love to have Trump come watch me," he said. "That would be awesome."

Isner may even use the president's preferred social media channel to send an invite, if the ninth-seeded player beats Milos Raonic.

"Maybe I'll tweet at him if I win on Wednesday," Isner said. "I know a lot of people won't like that, but I don't care."

Williams, Federer reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 5, July 6 - Federer,...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018, Day 3, Schedule: Roger Federer, Serena...
RELATED STORY
'Game, set, match, Mrs. Williams': Serena wins at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Williams wins on Wimbledon return, Stephens crashes out
RELATED STORY
Norrie and Clarke split over Wimbledon record near-miss
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon glance: Federer, Nadal, Williams start Week 2
RELATED STORY
The Latest: 2016 runner-up Raonic's Wimbledon match halted
RELATED STORY
Isner hits 64 aces, saves 2 match points, in Wimbledon win
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon glance: Querrey takes on Monfils at Centre Court
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us