Monte-Carlo 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar preview

Rublev takes on Munar.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will open his Monte-Carlo campaign against Spaniard Jaume Munar on Tuesday.

The sixth-ranked Rublev is 13-8 on the season. The 25-year-old has arrived in the Principality after Round-of-16 runs at Indian Wells and Miami. Earlier, he lost to compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai Championships final and made the quarterfinals at Doha (lost to Jiri Lehecka) and Australian Open, where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

The 2021 finalist is 6-5 at Monte-Carlo, with four of his wins coming during that run to the final (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas). Rublev made the Round of 16 last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 83 Munar improved to 5-8 on the season after seeing off Marc-Andrea Huesler in three sets in his opener. Three of his four other wins came during his semifinal run in Santiago, while the other came in Buenos Aires. The 25-year-old is 1-2 in Monte-Carlo, with that win coming four years ago; Munar lost in the opening round last year.

Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Rublev and Munar have split their two previous meetings, with the Russian winning the pair's last clash at the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals. This will be their first meeting on clay.

Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev -450 -1.5 (-155) Over 22.5 (-140) Jaume Munar +310 +1.5 (+105) Under 22.5 (+100)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Jaume Munar prediction

Munar is looking to reach the second round.

Both Rublev and Munar are quintessential baseliners and good movers, attributes that tend to pay rich dividends on clay.

However, the Russian is easily the more accomplished and consistent player of the two. Rublev has had a steady, if not spectacular, season, which is in sharp contrast to Munar, who has struggled to win consecutive matches.

The Spaniard picked up a rather scratchy first-round win over Huesler, losing serve eight times - including thrice in a row in the third set - before fighting back to live another day. However, his serving frailties are unlikely to go unpunished against Rublev.

Moreover, the Russian is coming off a strong North American hardcourt swing, so anything but a Rublev win would be a massive surprise, considering the seasons both players have had.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

