Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Day 4: Men's Singles Predictions, ft Matteo Berrettini vs Francisco Cerundolo

The fourth day of main draw action at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday (April 12) will feature 12 second-round matches. Nine seeds, three qualifiers, and three wildcards will be in action.

On Tuesday, top seed Novak Djokovic opened his bid for a third title against Russia's Ivan Gakhov in one of four second-round matches. In other results, the likes of Andrey Rublev, Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov moved through to the next round. They respectively beat Jaume Munar, Ben Shelton, and last year's finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches in Monte-Carlo could pan out on Wednesday:

#1 Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov takes on Jiri Lehecka for a place in the third round. The 25th-ranked Dimitrov beat Ben Shelton in three sets to improve to 9-6 on the season.

Meanwhile, World No. 42 Lehecka beat lucky loser Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets for his 15th win in 22 matches this year.

The two players have split their two previous outings - both on hardcourt - but expect the more experienced Dimitrov to take this one.

Prediction: Dimitrov in three sets

#2 Matteo Berrettini vs Francisco Cerundolo

Francisco Cerundolo

In another all-unseeded second-round matchup in Monte-Carlo, Matteo Berrettini locks horns with Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

World No. 22 Berrettini saw off Maxime Cressy to improve to 6-6 on the season. The 33rd-ranked Cerundolo, meanwhile, is now 12-9 in 2023 after upsetting 11th-seed Cameron Norrie in his opener.

This is a first-time matchup, but Cerundolo should prevail, considering his superior pedigree on clay.

Prediction: Cerundolo in three sets

#3 Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Alex de Minaur

Fourteenth seed Alex de Minaur takes on Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the Monte-Carlo third round.

The 19th-ranked De Minaur is 13-6 on the season after beating former World No. 1 Andy Murray in his opener. Meanwhile, World No. 100 Struff improved to 3-4 in 2023, downing Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.

De Minaur is 2-1 against Struff - with all meetings taking place on hardcourt - but expect the Australian to win this one.

Prediction: De Minaur in straight sets

#4 Lorenzo Musetti vs Luca Nardi

Lorenzo Musetti

Sixteenth seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on compatriot Luca Nardi in an all-Italian second-round Monte-Carlo matchup.

The 21st-ranked Musetti is 7-8 on the season after beating Estoril finalist Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets. Meanwhile, World No. 159 Nardi opened his account for the season by taking care of wildcard Valentin Vacherot.

The two Italians haven't clashed before, but the more experienced Musetti should prevail.

Prediction: Musetti in straight sets

