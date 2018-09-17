Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Muguruza comes through Bencic test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Sep 2018
Muguruza-Cropped
Garbine Muguruza celebrates victory over Belinda Bencic

Garbine Muguruza avoided a first-round exit at the Tokyo Open, coming through a tough opening assignment against Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

The two-time grand slam champion, who went into the match 4-4 in her last eight matches since a run to the semi-finals of the French Open, needed only an hour and 24 minutes to beat the Swiss 6-2 6-4.

But the Spaniard suggested the scoreline flattered her somewhat, saying: "It was a very difficult first round. She's a tough player with incredible wins. Today [Monday] was tough but I'm glad to win.

"I like to play here. In the past I've done well, so I'm positive this year that I can do well again and go far."

Next up for Muguruza will be either Eugenie Bouchard or Alison Riske, the world number 14 aiming to win back-to-back matches for the first time since Roland Garros.

Dominika Cibulkova will serve as US Open champion Naomi Osaka's first opponent since her triumph at Flushing Meadows after coming through a see-saw battle with Nao Hibino 6-1 5-7 6-3.

Camila Giorgi saw off Misaki Doi in much more straightforward fashion, claiming a 6-2 6-1 victory, earning the Italian a clash with top seed Caroline Wozniacki.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was a straight-sets winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich and will face second seed Caroline Garcia next, while Daria Gavrilova won a third-set tie-break against Kristyna Pliskova to book a second-round clash with her sister Karolina Pliskova and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic.

