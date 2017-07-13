Muguruza ends Rybarikova fairy tale in one-sided Wimbledon semi-final

Magdalena Rybarikova appeared to freeze in the biggest match of her life as Garbine Muguruza eased into the final at the All England Club.

Garbine Muguruza sauntered into a third grand slam final by ending a fragile Magdalena Rybarikova's fairy tale run at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Muguruza was in tears after her fourth-round exit at the French Open last month, but the fired-up Spaniard eased past a nervous Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in just 64 minutes in a one-sided semi-final to stand on the brink of a second major title.

The 2016 French Open champion will face Venus Williams or Johanna Konta on Saturday after subjecting the unseeded Rybarikova to a brutal lesson on Centre Court.

Rybarikova had never been beyond the third round in a grand-slam singles tournament before last week, but the magnitude of the occasion appeared to get to her and Muguruza took advantage as the Slovakian froze.

Muguruza looked anything but hampered by a heavily strapped left thigh, the 14th seed marching into a second showdown at the All England Club two years after losing to Serena Williams in her maiden grand slam final.

- 22 winners hit

- 6-1, 6-1 scoreline

The 87-ranked Rybarikova can still take a huge amount of pride from such an unexpected run on the grass in south west London, having been as low as 453rd in the world in March following a seven-month absence due to wrist and knee injuries.

The surprise package's nerves were evident when she double-faulted to go an early break down at 2-0, Muguruza looking far more comfortable on the big stage.

A sprightly Muguruza capitalised on her opponent's tension, with Rybarikova looking startled after sending a backhand long and wide to trail 4-0 in a flash.

There was great applause for Rybarikova, who claimed the scalp of new world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round, when she finally got on the board at 5-1.

Muguruza was a set up in just half an hour when Rybarikova got a backhand slice all wrong and the Venezuela-born favourite showed no mercy as she blasted an unreturnable volley to break in the first game of the second set.

An aggressive Muguruza broke to love with a vicious backhand winner down the line for a 3-0 lead as a tormented Rybarikova showed no signs of being able to turn the tide.

Rybarikova, who won recent Challenger tournaments at Surbiton and Ilkley to climb the rankings, showed character to win a second game and reduce the deficit to 4-1 when Muguruza netted a return.

It was only a matter of time before the world number 15 sealed her spot in the final, though, and she turned to her box to celebrate after Rybarikova drilled a forehand low into the net.

Muguruza has not won a tournament since her first grand slam success at Roland Garros last year, but looks to be back to her best.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Muguruza [14] bt Rybarikova 6-1 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Muguruza – 22/11

Rybarikova – 8/11

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Muguruza – 3/0

Rybarikova - 3/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Muguruza – 5/12

Rybarikova - 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Muguruza – 68

Rybarikova - 62



PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Muguruza – 74/69

Rybarikova - 42/40

TOTAL POINTS

Muguruza – 60

Rybarikova - 33