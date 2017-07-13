Muguruza hoping Martinez wisdom can inspire first Wimbledon title

The appointment of Conchita Martinez as coach for Wimbledon has proved to be a masterstroke for Garbine Muguruza.

A "super-confident" Garbine Muguruza is hoping words of wisdom from Conchita Martinez will inspire her to a first Wimbledon title after she eased into the final by hammering Magdalena Rybarikova.

Muguruza was beaten by Serena Williams in her first grand slam final at the All England Club two years ago, but will get another chance to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday.

The Spaniard needed only 64 minutes to defeat surprise package Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in a one-sided semi-final on Centre Court.

Muguruza has not won a title since claiming her only major at the French Open last year, but is hoping the addition of 1994 Wimbledon champion Martinez to her coaching team at SW19 can help her see off Venus Williams or Johanna Konta.

"I think I played very well. She's a very talented player and was playing very good in the tournament but today I was super-confident and everything went well," the 14th seed told the BBC following her demolition of the unseeded Slovakian.

"Once you have been in these situations you know how to handle these matches better. I don't even remember how I felt in the French Open [when winning it in 2016] but I just feel I am playing well and just want to keep it up for the last match.

"Conchita [Martinez, her coach] knows how to win here and hopefully she can tell me something - she has been helping me all the time with her experience and her tips. I'm going to enjoy being in a grand slam final.

"I think it's going to be a great final, no matter what."