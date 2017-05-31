Muguruza not thinking about French Open title defence

She may be the defending French Open champion, but Garbine Muguruza has put last year's success to the back of her mind at Roland Garros.

by Omnisport News 31 May 2017, 22:46 IST

Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Garbine Muguruza insists she is not thinking as a defending champion as she works her way through the early stages of the French Open.

Muguruza clinched her maiden grand slam title at Roland Garros in 2016, beating Serena Williams in the final.

After cruising past Francesca Schiavone in straight sets in round one, the Spaniard faced more of a challenge as she recovered from a set down to beat Anett Kontaveit 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday.

And despite taking another step towards the defence of her title, Muguruza says she is tackling her campaign one match at a time.

"I mean, I am pleased. I can't not be, come on," she said. "It's a very difficult tournament for me but good at the same time.

"But out there, I wasn't really thinking today, 'oh, I'm defending champ'. I wasn't. I was actually very into the match and thinking, how can I turn this match?

"I'm happy. Once you go in the centre court and you have a match with somebody that is not the favourite, she doesn't maybe have a lot to lose out there and she's playing with a lot of confidence. I'm, like, it's gonna be a tough day.

"I'm happy the way it turned."

Muguruza: "A win is the best feeling you can have, especially in a tournament like this, on Chatrier, in a 2 hours' thriller" #RG17 pic.twitter.com/noo556m4ZZ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017

Explaining her early wobble, Muguruza continued: "Well, I think I was a little bit nervous when I started off because I knew she was going to be a tough opponent.

"She was very quiet, very relaxed, and I had to calm down. I had to think about things.

"So it took me a while to get things back under control. It did take a while for me to focus properly."

Muguruza faces Yulia Putintseva in round three.