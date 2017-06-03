Muguruza on the march, evergreen Venus advances

Garbine Muguruza and veteran Venus Williams were among the seeds to progress to the fourth round of the French Open.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 02:56 IST

A composite image of Kristina Mladenovic, Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams at the French Open

Reigning champion Garbine Muguruza was joined by Svetlana Kuznetsova, Venus Williams and Kristina Mladenovic in advancing to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday, as the women's seeds in singles action avoided shocks at Roland Garros.

Muguruza needed only two sets to get past Yulia Putintseva, but Kuznetsova was made to work harder by Zhang Shuai.

Frenchwoman Mladenovic proved a popular winner in accounting for Shelby Rogers, whose fellow American Williams progressed with ease.

Caroline Wozniacki, must wait to learn her fate after the final match of the day, against CiCi Bellis, was delayed due to rain.

MUGURUZA, KUZNETSOVA ON TRACK

After stunning Serena Williams here to win her first grand slam in 2016, fourth seed Muguruza has struggled to hit those height again in the subsequent 12 months.

Muguruza, though, remains in with a chance of retaining her crown thanks to a 7-5 6-2 victory over Putintseva, the Kazakh world number 29.

"It's important that each match I've played here has not been easy. I went out there without fear. I wanted the match, and I had to dictate the game," she said.

Kuznetsova, seeded eighth, received a sterner examination, eventually overcoming Zhang 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 to book a meeting with either Wozniacki or Bellis.

MLADENOVIC THRILLS HOME FANS

The highest-ranked Frenchwoman in the world, Mladenovic is the home crowd's most likely source of national pride in Paris.

The 13th seed did not disappoint on Friday, holding firm to account for Rogers 7-5 4-6 8-6 after a thrilling encounter that drew a huge roar from the partisan supporters upon its completion.

"It was epic. That's the word I'm going to use, because I still don't know how I won that match," said Mladenovic.