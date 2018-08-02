Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Muguruza out of San Jose WTA with arm injury

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
19   //    02 Aug 2018, 11:19 IST

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (AFP) Top seed Garbine Muguruza pulled out of the WTA tournament in San Jose with a right arm injury, hours before her opening match.

"I've been feeling some pain in my right arm for a couple of days and realized I am not ready to play the match, so hopefully I can recover for the next tournaments," Muguruza said in a statement.

The Spaniard, bounced from the second round in her title defense at Wimbledon, had been hoping to rebound on the hard courts of San Jose with the US Open looming in less than a month.

Muguruza, ranked seventh in the world, was a semi-finalist in San Jose last year, falling to eventual champion Madison Keys.

Lucky loser Anna Blinkova of Russia replaces Muguruza in the draw to play Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in a second-round match on Wednesday night.

Former world number one Azarenka defeated Kateryna Bondarenko in three sets in the first round.

Muguruza's withdrawal follows the shock first-round exit of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who fell 6-1, 6-0 to Britain's Johanna Konta on Tuesday.

Williams, seeded sixth and playing her first match since she was beaten in the Wimbledon final by Angelique Kerber, suffered the most lopsided defeat of her career

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Serena slayer Konta cruises into quarters, Muguruza...
RELATED STORY
Williams suffers worst defeat of career to Konta in San Jose
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Kastakina comes out of marathon match...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Tsurenko retires giving Muguruza ticket...
RELATED STORY
Humbled by Halep, hammered by Konta - The worst losses of...
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Muguruza shows focus to win late-night match
RELATED STORY
Strycova shows Muguruza the exit in straight sets win
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career
RELATED STORY
Garbine Muguruza conducts near flawless match at Nature...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon champion Muguruza confident despite Birmingham...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us