Muguruza, Roddick & Azarenka lead Nadal tributes after 10th French Open title

Big names from the world of tennis paid tribute to Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard's 10th French Open win.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 22:23 IST

Rafael Nadal lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires on Court Philippe Chatrier

Rafael Nadal's supreme performance as he claimed a historic 10th French Open title led to some of the biggest names in tennis paying tribute to the undisputed 'King of Clay'.

The Spaniard thrashed a helpless Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time since 2014 at Roland Garros on Sunday. He is now the first player in the Open Era to win the same grand slam on 10 separate occasions.

Nadal climbs to second spot in the world rankings thanks to his triumph, which came without dropping a set throughout the tournament – the third time he has achieved the feat.

The 31-year-old, who also won clay-court competitions in Monte Carlo and Barcelona for the 10th time this season, will go down in history and people were lining up to praise him.

Here's the best of the social media reaction to Nadal's latest brilliant performance in the French Open final, starting and ending with the great man himself:

10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

What an amazing tournament for the king. Remarkable achievement @RafaelNadal #RG17 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 11, 2017

GRACIAS RAFA!! 10 — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) June 11, 2017

King Rafa #10 — Robin Söderling (@RSoderling) June 11, 2017

Congratulations @RafaelNadal on your historic 10th @rolandgarros championship. You are an inspirational champion on and off the court. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 11, 2017

Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017