Muguruza, Roddick & Azarenka lead Nadal tributes after 10th French Open title
Big names from the world of tennis paid tribute to Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard's 10th French Open win.
Rafael Nadal's supreme performance as he claimed a historic 10th French Open title led to some of the biggest names in tennis paying tribute to the undisputed 'King of Clay'.
The Spaniard thrashed a helpless Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time since 2014 at Roland Garros on Sunday. He is now the first player in the Open Era to win the same grand slam on 10 separate occasions.
Nadal climbs to second spot in the world rankings thanks to his triumph, which came without dropping a set throughout the tournament – the third time he has achieved the feat.
The 31-year-old, who also won clay-court competitions in Monte Carlo and Barcelona for the 10th time this season, will go down in history and people were lining up to praise him.
Here's the best of the social media reaction to Nadal's latest brilliant performance in the French Open final, starting and ending with the great man himself:
June 11, 2017
10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch— andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017
Congrats @RafaelNadal #champ #unreal— victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 11, 2017
A love like no other. @RafaelNadal #LaDecima #RG17 pic.twitter.com/L5oT4TJDy9— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2017
What an amazing tournament for the king. Remarkable achievement @RafaelNadal #RG17— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 11, 2017
GRACIAS RAFA!! 10— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) June 11, 2017
King Rafa #10— Robin Söderling (@RSoderling) June 11, 2017
June 11, 2017
Congratulations @RafaelNadal on your historic 10th @rolandgarros championship. You are an inspirational champion on and off the court.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 11, 2017
Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017
It is so cool to have played in the era of Federer and Nadal. The two greatest players of all time in the same era. Amazing. Congrats Rafa— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 11, 2017
#CHAMP10N pic.twitter.com/BV0M1qE7NE— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2017