Muguruza saunters into Hong Kong quarter-finals

10 // 10 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST

Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza cruised into the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open with a crushing defeat of Ana Bogdan on Wednesday.

The two-time grand slam champion has endured a miserable run since she was emphatically beaten by Simona Halep in the semi-finals of the French Open.

However, Muguruza, who turned 25 on Monday, made light work of beating Bogdan, easing to a 6-2 6-1 victory to stay in contention for a second title of the year.

The Spaniard won 12 points in a row to open up a 5-1 lead in the first set and dominated the second to set up a last-eight showdown with Luksika Kumkhum.

.@GarbiMuguruza get the commanding win at the @HKTennisOpen!



Defeats Bogdan to book her place in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-1!

Kumkhum capitalised on Alize Cornet's poor recent form, winning 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-5) against the eighth seed.

Cornet halted a five-match losing streak by beating Julia Glushko in the previous round, but the 28-year-old - ranked 44th in the world - failed to come through a tense tie-break in the deciding set against her opponent from Thailand.

Dayana Yastremska ousted Zheng Saisai 6-3 6-3, while Kristina Kucova thrashed Viktoriya Tomova 6-1 6-0 in 51 minutes.