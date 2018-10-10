×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Muguruza saunters into Hong Kong quarter-finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    10 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST
Muguruzacropped
Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza cruised into the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open with a crushing defeat of Ana Bogdan on Wednesday.

The two-time grand slam champion has endured a miserable run since she was emphatically beaten by Simona Halep in the semi-finals of the French Open.

However, Muguruza, who turned 25 on Monday, made light work of beating Bogdan, easing to a 6-2 6-1 victory to stay in contention for a second title of the year.

The Spaniard won 12 points in a row to open up a 5-1 lead in the first set and dominated the second to set up a last-eight showdown with Luksika Kumkhum.

Kumkhum capitalised on Alize Cornet's poor recent form, winning 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-5) against the eighth seed.

Cornet halted a five-match losing streak by beating Julia Glushko in the previous round, but the 28-year-old - ranked 44th in the world - failed to come through a tense tie-break in the deciding set against her opponent from Thailand.

Dayana Yastremska ousted Zheng Saisai 6-3 6-3, while Kristina Kucova thrashed Viktoriya Tomova 6-1 6-0 in 51 minutes.

Omnisport
NEWS
Hong Kong Tennis Open: Muguruza comfortably defeats...
RELATED STORY
Svitolina and Muguruza cruise in Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Tennis Open: Muguruza wins in straight sets on...
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Tennis Open: Svitolina wins in straight sets...
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko suffers stunning first-round exit to Kucova in...
RELATED STORY
Serena slayer Konta cruises into quarters, Muguruza...
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Siniakova upsets Muguruza in straight sets win 
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko double-bagelled by Wang, Sabalenka masters...
RELATED STORY
Toray PPO: Riske lays it out to defeat Muguruza in...
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis: 5 oldest Wimbledon Singles Champions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us