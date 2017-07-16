Muguruza toasts sweet success after adding Venus to Serena scalp

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza became the first player to beat Serena and Venus Williams in grand slam finals on Saturday.

Garbine Muguruza secured a sweet slice of tennis history on Saturday as she became the first player to beat both Williams sisters in grand slam finals with a Wimbledon triumph over Venus.

Muguruza took the SW19 title at the second time of asking, having fallen at the final hurdle to Serena in 2015 before going on to exact revenge at Roland Garros last year.

Over a year later, and having failed to make another final on the WTA Tour, Muguruza was revived at the grass-court major, emerging from a wide-open field to claim her second grand slam title against the 37-year-old Venus.

Beating two of the greatest women to play the game for each title only made the Spaniard's smile wider as she contemplated her unique place in the record books.

"It makes me feel like it has even more value," she told the WTA.

"To be able to hold a grand slam trophy knowing that you've beaten the best, it makes it more beautiful."

Muguruza became just the second Spaniard to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, following on from her coach Conchita Martinez, who won at the All England Club in 1994 - also against a 37-year-old American in Martina Navratilova.

And the sense of history was not lost on the 23-year-old, as she added: "It's like a dream come true.

"When I was a young girl I was watching all these finals in history.

"So to be able to go out there and have another chance against a historical player like Venus is a great, great achievement."