Muguruza topples Kerber in brutal Wimbledon tussle

Court Two was treated to a titanic tussle as Garbine Muguruza toppled Angelique Kerber in round four of Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 19:25 IST

Garbine Muguruza celebrates against Angelique Kerber

Garbine Muguruza defeated Angelique Kerber after three brutal sets to progress to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

It was apt that the round-four contest, pitting the last two losing finalists against each other, should take place on 'Manic Monday' as Muguruza triumphed 4-6 6-4 6-4 at the end of two hours and 20 minutes of pulsating tennis on Court Two.

The Spaniard, who had not dropped a set in her previous three matches, was rewarded for her brave play that brought 55 winners alongside 50 unforced errors as she stretched her winning streak against Kerber to five – the previous four having come in 2015.

Kerber, who lost the final to Serena Williams 12 months ago, will be left to reflect on missed opportunities having twice led in the decider and the German will now relinquish her world number one status on Monday.

Just look at what it means...@GarbiMuguruza prevails over No.1 seed Angelique Kerber in a match of the tournament contender #ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/ia2C9aENh5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

Neither player offered much of a sniff early doors, but the cracks began to show from Muguruza, who staved off a break point in game seven with a well-executed smash.

But Kerber made the breakthrough at the next time of asking as a punishing forehand into the corner left Muguruza out of position and when the Spaniard went wide the world number one led 5-4.

Kerber served out to take the opener in 43 minutes and Muguruza had to play bravely to stave off break points twice early in the second as the German appeared in the ascendancy.

Muguruza hung in, though, and earned a break point of her own that she hit long, allowing Kerber to make the hold.

However, with Kerber serving to stay in the set, the pressure told. A first set point was fended off with a stunning drive down the line, but the second chance was clinically converted by Muguruza with a forehand cross-court winner.

The intensity was beginning to tell on both players in the decider as Kerber twice broke to take the lead, only for Muguruza to level things up each time.

Muguruza staved off four break points in an astonishing game seven that swung back and forth, and it proved a crucial hold.

Kerber - as in the second set - had to serve trailing 5-4 and, after saving two match points, put a third into the net to leave Muguruza preparing for a last-eight showdown with Svetlana Kuznetsova.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Muguruza [14] bt Kerber [1] 4-6 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Kerber - 27/12

Muguruza - 55/50

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Kerber - 2/2

Muguruza - 5/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Kerber - 3/10

Muguruza - 4/8

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Kerber - 67

Muguruza - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Kerber - 67/48

Muguruza - 64/54

TOTAL POINTS

Kerber - 101

Muguruza - 101