Muller: Shock Wimbledon win over Nadal my greatest victory

After an epic five-set Wimbledon win over in-form Rafael Nadal, Gilles Muller reflected on the historic nature of his triumph.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 04:33 IST

Gilles Muller salutes Wimbledon crowd after beating Rafael Nadal

Gilles Muller placed his epic Wimbledon victory over Rafael Nadal on 'Manic Monday' above any other in his 16-year career.

Muller beat the two-time Wimbledon champion 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in almost five hours on No. 1 Court, securing a first win over Nadal since their very first meeting, at the All England Club, in 2005.

The 34-year-old from Luxembourg had never won an ATP title before claiming two this year and can look forward to facing Marin Cilic in his first quarter-final at SW19.

And the sense of historic achievement was not lost on the big-serving left-hander.

"It's definitely one of the biggest [wins], if not the biggest," he said.

"Especially what I went through in 2013. I had a big injury. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to come back.

"I played many great matches since then. This is definitely the biggest victory since then, since I came back, especially at that stage of a grand slam, playing one of the guys who is dominating the tennis this year again.

"Yeah, definitely the biggest win, I would say."

Muller had raced into a two-set lead, but was pegged back by Nadal before the pair embarked on a titanic decider, which the world number 26 shaded the better chances in, eventually converting his fifth match point an hour and a half after carving out his first.

He added: "I felt like at the end I was there all the time on his serves.

"I was at 0-30, 15-30, 30-30. I felt like I was there all the time. I had a couple match points. I just felt like what I was doing was the right way, just had to be patient.

"It wasn't easy. But, again, I thought on those match points, I didn't do anything wrong.

"He served big on a couple of them. I tried to take a big return on his second serve at one match point. I mishit it. But I felt like I was doing the right things.

"It was not easy to keep believing. But on the other hand, I didn't have any regrets.

"I was playing well. If I would have lost that match, I mean, it obviously would have been very tough to digest. But on the other hand I felt like I was playing good, I did everything right."