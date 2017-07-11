Muller: Shock Wimbledon win over Nadal my greatest victory
After an epic five-set Wimbledon win over in-form Rafael Nadal, Gilles Muller reflected on the historic nature of his triumph.
Gilles Muller placed his epic Wimbledon victory over Rafael Nadal on 'Manic Monday' above any other in his 16-year career.
Muller beat the two-time Wimbledon champion 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in almost five hours on No. 1 Court, securing a first win over Nadal since their very first meeting, at the All England Club, in 2005.
The 34-year-old from Luxembourg had never won an ATP title before claiming two this year and can look forward to facing Marin Cilic in his first quarter-final at SW19.
And the sense of historic achievement was not lost on the big-serving left-hander.
"It's definitely one of the biggest [wins], if not the biggest," he said.
"Especially what I went through in 2013. I had a big injury. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to come back.
"I played many great matches since then. This is definitely the biggest victory since then, since I came back, especially at that stage of a grand slam, playing one of the guys who is dominating the tennis this year again.
"Yeah, definitely the biggest win, I would say."
Muller had raced into a two-set lead, but was pegged back by Nadal before the pair embarked on a titanic decider, which the world number 26 shaded the better chances in, eventually converting his fifth match point an hour and a half after carving out his first.
He added: "I felt like at the end I was there all the time on his serves.
"I was at 0-30, 15-30, 30-30. I felt like I was there all the time. I had a couple match points. I just felt like what I was doing was the right way, just had to be patient.
"It wasn't easy. But, again, I thought on those match points, I didn't do anything wrong.
"He served big on a couple of them. I tried to take a big return on his second serve at one match point. I mishit it. But I felt like I was doing the right things.
"It was not easy to keep believing. But on the other hand, I didn't have any regrets.
"I was playing well. If I would have lost that match, I mean, it obviously would have been very tough to digest. But on the other hand I felt like I was playing good, I did everything right."