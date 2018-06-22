Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray accepts Eastbourne wildcard

Andy Murray offered no guarantees he will play at Wimbledon, but the three-time major champion will play at Eastbourne next week.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 20:32 IST
22
Murraycropped
Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray

Andy Murray will continue his comeback at the Eastbourne International next week after accepting a wildcard.

The three-time grand slam champion was beaten by Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club on Tuesday in his first match since undergoing hip surgery.

Murray said there is a chance he could play at Eastbourne and miss Wimbledon after his loss to the Australian.

The former world number one will be in the draw at Devonshire Park and it remains to be seen if he plays in his home major the following week.

"I'm looking forward to getting some more time on the grass courts at Eastbourne this week," said the Brit.

"I played Davis Cup there in 2010 and I know the courts and facilities there are excellent. It was good to get back to competition at Queen's this week, and I'm hoping to build on that next week at Devonshire Park."

Stan Wawrinka also accepted a wildcard to step up his Wimbledon preparations in Sussex.

 

