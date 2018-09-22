Murray announces intention to end season early

British tennis player Andy Murray

Andy Murray will miss the Masters events in Shanghai and Paris having announced his intention to end his injury-blighted year early.

The Briton is due to bring his 2018 campaign to a close after his next two tournaments – the Shenzhen Open and China Open – in order to prepare for the start of 2019 season.

Murray had hip surgery in January and has played just nine ATP Tour matches since returning three months ago.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Murray said: "I'm competing this week in Shenzhen and then next week in Beijing before calling an end to the year competitively.

"I'm going to miss the last couple of tournaments of the year because I've decided, along with my team, that I need a long period of training and reconditioning to get myself in the best shape possible for the beginning of the 2019 season."

Murray has won just one of his last four matches and anticipates being closer to his best with some time away from the court.

"I'm looking forward to getting some hard training done and making some more improvements," he added.

"It's been really positive the last few months, I feel like I've made big strides forward in the rehab from the hip surgery. I feel like with another strong training period I'll make some big improvements."