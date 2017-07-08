Murray 'didn't move well' in Fognini test

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray took positives from a difficult clash with Fabio Fognini on Centre Court, but says he "didn't move well".

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 04:38 IST

Andy Murray acknowledged his movement was below-par against Fabio Fognini in his thrilling Wimbledon victory, though is unsure if that was due to his ongoing hip problems.

Fognini presented a stern test for the defending champion, who struggled with injury in the build-up to this year's tournament, with only a remarkable comeback in the fourth set preventing the contest from going the distance on Friday.

Leading two sets to one heading into the fourth on Centre Court, Murray then found himself 5-2 down before producing a stunning fightback to claim the win and seal his place in the last 16.

The Scot acknowledged his injury concerns, but also took positives from his 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 triumph.

"I didn't feel like I moved as well as I did in the first two matches. It was also a completely different match for me," he said.

"I was playing against two guys that were hitting dropshots all the time, coming forward, serve-volleying quite a lot - I had no real rhythm after the first couple of matches.

"Then from Fabio there were a lot more rallies from the back of the court.

"It's partly down to the way he plays as well. I felt a little bit off balance. I didn't feel like I moved particularly well. I don't know if that was anything to do with my hip or not. But that's something I hopefully will do a bit better in the next match.

"I didn't feel like I played my best tennis. But I won and I got through it. That's a really positive thing, obviously.

"Now I've got two days to work on some things, rest up a little bit, and get used to the conditions that we're playing in just now.

"The courts definitely have gotten a lot quicker than at the beginning of the event. It will be good to get a couple days' practice in those conditions before another match on Monday.

"I'm pleased obviously to be in the second week. Anything can happen from here."

Five set points saved. Another Centre Court escape act in the books... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3AyBqliJyO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

Murray somehow survived five set points during the fourth and despite his physical struggles, Murray - reigning champion at the All England Club - was confident he would have been able to last had the match moved into a decider.

"I think physically I certainly could have played a fifth set if it was required. I mean, I finished very strong actually in the end," he added.

"But I don't remember loads about the set points. I think on my serve I hit some good first serves on a couple of them. Yeah, I saved them pretty well with some good shots, big serves."

Murray will play unseeded Benoit Paire of France in the round of 16 on Monday.