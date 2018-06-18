Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray excited to end 11-month absence at Queen's this week

Associated Press
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 19:20 IST
25
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray is excited to be returning at the pre-Wimbledon Queen's Club event this week after the former top-ranked player in the world experienced the "lowest point" of his career during an 11-month absence from tennis.

The 31-year-old Briton, who has been out of action with a hip injury since losing in the 2017 Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been drawn to meet Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the first round at Queen's.

"I'm really looking forward to playing again," Murray said in his regular BBC Sport column. "While I will be nervous, it will be great to finally step back on the court.

"With sport you play to win, but when you are away from something you love doing for almost a year, you realize you're playing because you love it.

"I didn't start playing to win Wimbledon or get to number one in the world. I never believed that was something I was going to do, or something I thought about when I was a kid growing up. I played tennis because I loved it and continued doing that throughout my whole career."

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016 and the U.S. Open crown in 2012, had an operation on his hip in January.

"When, after six months of not competing, you're still not good enough to be where you want to be and looking like you're going to have to have surgery, it's the lowest point you can get to in your professional career," he said.

"People might say, 'oh, you've got it great' - which I'm aware that we do, and I'm very lucky I get to play tennis for a living. But that's what I've been doing since I was a child, and when you're not able to do something that you love it's tough."

Wimbledon starts on July 2.

