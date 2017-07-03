Murray feeling fine after seeing off 'character' Bublik

Defending Wimbledon champion Andy Murray claimed his hip injury is feeling "pretty good" after defeating Alexander Bublik in round one.

Andy Murray said he was largely untroubled by a hip injury against Alexander Bublik, while he also enjoyed a mid-match chat with his colourful opponent during a rain delay.

The reigning champion began his Wimbledon defence with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 success on Centre Court, his march to victory only temporarily halted by a couple of stoppages for weather early in the third set.

Murray's preparation had been overshadowed by a hip problem, which had appeared to affect his movement in practice, but he showed few signs of discomfort in the first round on Monday.

"I feel pretty good, the last few days I've been feeling better each day," he told BBC Sport.

"Obviously getting out on the match court is different, the intensity is higher and the adrenaline helps numb some of the pain you might have.

"I moved well today and thought I did pretty well for the first match. I felt comfortable under foot [after the rain], the first few days it's a bit lush and can be slippy but I didn't feel I was losing my footing at all."

And Murray revealed how he and his opponent enjoyed a rare conversation as they took shelter from the rain showers.

"I was chatting to him in the rain delay before we went out, chatting to him about the match which is pretty rare," Murray said.

"He's a bit of a character, a bit different from a lot of the players. The crowd enjoyed the way he played and also his personality."