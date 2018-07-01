Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray: It's 'still possible' I withdraw from Wimbledon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    01 Jul 2018, 18:06 IST
Andy Murray - cropped
Andy Murray practices at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has said he could yet withdraw from Wimbledon, as he continues to take things day by day in his recovery from hip surgery.

Murray is scheduled to make his grand slam comeback at SW19 and has been drawn to face Benoit Paire in round one on Tuesday.

However, after being sidelined for almost a year following his quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon last year, Murray is understandably showing caution, even though he said earlier this week he was "most likely" to compete after encouraging performances at Queen's Club and Eastbourne.

"It's still possible [that I pull out]," Murray told BBC Radio 5live's Sportsweek programme.

"I just need to see how I feel every day."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray went on to underline the importance of his home grand slam, but insisted he had no expectations of claiming another title over the coming fortnight.

"The last few months, obviously getting ready for Wimbledon and getting ready for the grass season was a huge priority," added the former world number one.

"But then you sort of realise that there is more to it than that - for me, just getting back to play Wimbledon is not the same as getting back to try and win the event really.

"It's obviously important for me to play Wimbledon - for me, it's the most important tournament of the year and I've loved competing here over the years, but the main priority is my health and my hip.

"I just need to see how I feel every day but in terms of winning this event I have no belief or thoughts that that's going to happen, really."

