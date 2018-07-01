Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Murray maddened by Wimbledon's World Cup clashes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    01 Jul 2018, 01:41 IST
andymurray-cropped
British tennis star Andy Murray

An exasperated Andy Murray invited reporters to abandon a Wimbledon news conference so that he could watch the World Cup thriller between France and Argentina – but the fixture clashes could get worse for the two-time All England Club winner.

Murray was fulfilling his media duties while Kylian Mbappe gave one of the performances of the tournament in Russia, and the Scot made no secret of the fact that he would rather have been watching the action in Kazan.

A lifelong supporter of Scottish Premier League club Hibernian, Murray is the grandson of a professional footballer and he also works as a mentor to young players at the Easter Road club.

He has often spoken about his "huge passion" for football and it was in evidence as reporters tried to keep his attentions on tennis.

"I can't believe I'm missing this match," said the 31-year-old, before pointing towards the door and suggesting: "Shall we just go and…"

Should Murray, who only recently returned from hip surgery, make an unexpected foray into the latter stages of this year's Wimbledon, he could face another scheduling quandary.

The World Cup final takes place on the same day as the Wimbledon final this year, and the official FIFA World Cup Twitter account posted a message to Murray saying: "Just wait until he realises what clashes with the World Cup Final on July 15th."

So much is different for Andy Murray at Wimbledon this time
RELATED STORY
WIMBLEDON '18: Roger Federer eyes record-extending 9th title
RELATED STORY
Murray beaten by fellow Briton Edmund at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray accepts Eastbourne wildcard
RELATED STORY
Murray to continue comeback at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
WIMBLEDON '18: 7-time champ Serena Williams back as mom
RELATED STORY
Murray unsure over Wimbledon participation
RELATED STORY
Edmund tops Murray in British battle at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray impresses despite narrow defeat on return
RELATED STORY
Murray to meet Wawrinka at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us