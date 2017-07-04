Murray, Nadal cruise through as Wawrinka slumps to shock loss

Stan Wawrinka is the first major casualty of Wimbledon, but Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal had no such trouble in their openers on Monday.

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal commenced their Wimbledon campaigns with straight-sets victories on Monday, but Stan Wawrinka was unable to get beyond the first round.

Defending champion Murray comfortably saw off Alexander Bublik 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Centre Court, while Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round courtesy of a 6-1 6-3 6-2 triumph over John Millman.

Wawrinka, seeded fifth, found things far from routine, though, as he fell to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to world number 49 Daniil Medvedev.

BIG GUNS BLOW AWAY MINNOWS

Reigning champion and world number one Murray showed little sign of a hip complaint as he thrashed Bublik, while another of the favourites Nadal was similarly dominant against Millman.

Murray has struggled for form through much of 2017, while Nadal was playing at Wimbledon for the first time in two years but neither showed any signs of rustiness.

Nadal delighted an appreciative Court One crowd with a string of impressive shots – none better than a drop shot with enough spin on it to make Shane Warne proud up against Aussie Millman.

Murray naturally had the Centre Court gathering at his back, who remained in high spirits despite a couple of rain delays - it is Wimbledon after all!

WAWRINKA CRASHES OUT

A beaten finalist at the French Open, world number three Wawrinka would have been hoping for a deep run at Wimbledon - an event in which he has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

However, a surprise defeat to Medvedev means his wait for a career Grand Slam is prolonged by another year, with the Swiss ruing a troublesome left knee which he was seen icing during the match.

"I had some problem with the knee since Queen's, so it was not the way I wanted to get ready for this tournament," said Wawrinka.

"Apparently grass is not the best surface for my knee."

WINS FOR NISHIKORI, TSONGA

Some of the higher seeds to cruise to straight-sets wins included Marin Cilic (7), the runner-up at the Aegon Championships, Kei Nishikori (9), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12), and Gilles Muller (16).

Lucas Pouille, seeded 14th, had to battle from a set down to beat Malek Jaziri 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-2), while Roberto Bautista Agut (18), Sam Querrey (24) and Steve Johnson (26) all advanced to the next round.

Fernando Verdasco (31) was sent packing by Kevin Anderson, while Ivo Karlovic (21) was defeated by Aljaz Bedene in a mammoth match that saw just one break of serve in a whopping 62 games.

KYRGIOS GOES AGAINST THE DOC'S ADVICE

Much like Murray, Nick Kyrgios' preparations for the tournament were blighted by a hip problem. Unfortunately for the Australian, his injury proved too severe as he was forced to retire when 6-3 6-4 down to Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

"I kind of knew I was in trouble. I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen's. I never got it right. I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time," said Kyrgios, who ruled out surgery for the time being.

"I spoke to the doctor before the tournament started. He was leaning towards me not even playing. It's my favourite tournament. I do well here every year. So it's tough for me to go out there and get beaten and pull out. It's not the easiest thing for me to do."