Murray needs full fitness for US Open challenge, Henman warns

After a hip injury hampered his Wimbledon campaign, Tim Henman says Andy Murray needs to be in top condition to challenge at the US Open.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 20:02 IST

Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Andy Murray needs to return to full fitness if he is to challenge for his fourth major title at the US Open, according to Tim Henman.

A hip problem hampered Murray's preparation for the defence of his Wimbledon title this month, with his only prior grass-court outing in 2017 being a surprise first-round defeat to Jordan Thompson at the Aegon Championships.

The world number one was beaten in the quarter-finals at the All England Club by Sam Querrey and confirmed he will seek a long-term solution to the injury.

Henman is waiting to see how Murray will manage the build-up to the US Open, stressing that he needs to be as close to peak condition as possible if he is to mount a strong challenge at Flushing Meadows.

He told Omnisport: "He's got to be fit and healthy. The standard is so good that you can't compete unless you're 100 per cent healthy so it will be interesting to see what his schedule is in the summer in the lead up to the US Open.

"Hopefully he can regain that fitness and start challenging for the biggest titles again.

"Murray's had problems with his hip, I know that he's having a lot of tests at the moment and scans and seeing specialists to get to the bottom of that and hopefully he can be back soon."

For the 2nd straight year, Sam Querrey knocks out the defending champion at #Wimbledon



He stuns Andy Murray 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1... pic.twitter.com/DayVkMfnvQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 12 July 2017

While Murray exited Wimbledon in the last eight, Johanna Konta progressed to the semi-finals, making her the first British woman to reach that stage since 1978.

Henman believes Konta can continue to improve and take the next step by appearing in a grand slam final.

"I think hard courts are probably her best surface. She won in Miami which is their biggest tournament outside a major," he said.

"She's beaten a lot of the best players in the world and she had a great run to the semis at Wimbledon.

"You'd like to think in the next few years she can be in the final of a slam and hopefully win one."

Tim Henman was talking on behalf of The Open patron HSBC. HSBC is offering free golf during the week of The Open. For more information, please visit: https://www.theopen.com/HSBCHour