Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Murray needs seven match points to survive Citi Open marathon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    31 Jul 2018, 10:35 IST
AndyMurray-cropped
Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray

Former world number one Andy Murray celebrated a winning return after rallying to beat Mackenzie McDonald in three sets at the ATP Citi Open.

Murray was making his comeback in Washington after withdrawing from Wimbledon, having returned to tennis following almost a year on the sidelines due to an ongoing hip injury.

The three-time grand slam champion defeated Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club last month and trumped Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne but he lost to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund before pulling out of Wimbledon on the eve of his home major.

However, Murray enjoyed a victorious return to the court at the ATP 500 tournament – the 2006 runner-up digging deep to outlast American opponent McDonald 3-6 6-4 7-5 after seven match points on Monday.

It was a difficult assignment for Murray, who will face countryman Edmund in the second round following his two hour, 37-minute battle.

Murray made a slugging start in DC, where he was serving at just 48 per cent and was broken three times as McDonald took control and the opening set.

Now ranked 832 in the world, Murray composed himself and broke serve in the opening game of the second set, only to hand the break straight to McDonald.

Murray's serve improved in the set – winning 71 per cent of his fist serves – while he claimed the decisive break at 5-4 to level the match.

It was more of the same in the decider as Murray broke at the fifth time of asking in the first game and retained that advantage until he attempted to serve for a spot in the second round at 5-4.

Murray earned five match points but he was unable to put away McDonald, who used his second break point to stay alive on centre court.

However, Murray put the match back on his serve the very next game before finally closing out the first-round clash at the seventh time of asking.

Omnisport
NEWS
Got to be careful what you say in DC! - Murray appears to...
RELATED STORY
Murray 'starting from scratch' in Washington
RELATED STORY
Vandeweghe saves seven match points, needs five to beat...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: An analysis of the title-winning chances of...
RELATED STORY
Thiem thumps Nadal to enter Madrid Open semifinals
RELATED STORY
Rome Masters: Gavrilova holds on to win marathon match
RELATED STORY
Top 5 match points squandered by Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 men's contenders for the 2018 US Open
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon withdrawal one of Murray's best decisions
RELATED STORY
Murray 'closer' to return, targets Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us