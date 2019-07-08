×
Murray optimistic he can be a singles force

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    08 Jul 2019, 13:52 IST
Murraycropped
Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray sees no reason why he cannot re-establish himself as one of the best players in the world when he resumes his singles career.

Murray teamed up with Feliciano Lopez to win the doubles title at Queen's Club in a glorious return five months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

The three-time grand slam champion feared his career may be over when speaking about his injury during an emotional news conference at the Australian Open, where he was beaten in round one by Roberto Bautista Agut before going under the knife again in January.

Murray, bidding to win the mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon after the Brit and Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost in the second round of the men's doubles, says he can be a force when he feels ready to go it alone.

"Why not?" The former world number said when asked if he can challenge the top players in the world.

"If someone can give me a reason why I shouldn't be able to compete again then I would listen to it, but so far I haven't really been given one.

"If, physically, I can get back to a good level my tennis is still fine. I'm sure that, tennis-wise, I will be able to keep up with guys. I don't feel that the game has moved on and I won't be able to get back.

"A lot of the same guys are still there."

