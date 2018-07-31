Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray outlasts McDonald in wet Washington

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    31 Jul 2018, 11:59 IST
Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray claimed his first hard-court victory in more than a year after surviving a marathon first-round Citi Open encounter against Mackenzie McDonald.

Former world number one Murray overcame rain delays and a gruelling three-setter to prevail 3-6 6-4 7-5 in Washington on Monday.

Murray needed a seventh match point and almost three hours to move through to the second round as he celebrated his first win on the hard courts since March last year, having been hampered by an ongoing hip problem.

The three-time grand slam winner, who withdrew from Wimbledon having lost to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club last month but beat Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne before falling to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund, earned just his second victory of the year.

Murray – whose opening-round clash did not get underway until 10pm local time as rain wreaked havoc in DC – will face countryman Edmund again.

Three-time major champion Wawrinka was due to meet Donald Young on Monday but rain meant the clash was pushed back to Tuesday, along with Alex Bolt versus Tommy Paul and Vasek Pospisil against Alex de Minaur.

Lukas Lacko was leading Denis Kudla 1-0 in the first set when the rain set in.

In the matches that were completed, Noah Rubin defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-4 6-4, Tim Smyczek beat Ricardas Berankis 7-6 (7-4) 6-2, Malek Jaziri saw off Evgeny Donskoy 6-4 6-1, Hubert Hurkacz was too good for Ilya Ivashka 6-4 6-3, while Marius Copil downed Mirza Basic 7-6 (11-9) 6-4.

