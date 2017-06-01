Murray overcomes inspired Klizan

Martin Klizan caused Andy Murray plenty of problems, but the world number one was not to be denied a place in round three.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 21:31 IST

Top seed Andy Murray fended off an inspired Martin Klizan to reach the third round of the French Open on a hot Thursday in Paris.

The world number one recovered from an unconvincing start and also fought back from a break down in the fourth set to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in three hours and 34 minutes.

Murray was given a stern test by the unseeded Klizan, whose deft drop shots and ferocious forehands had the Brit scampering, but it was last year's runner-up who prevailed.

The three-time grand slam champion struggled on serve, but drew on his battling qualities and mixed his game up well on an energy-sapping day five to set up a meeting with Juan Martin Del Potro.

Murray made an uncertain start and was punished when he put a forehand wide to go a break down at 2-1 against an opponent who was involved in a tense first-round match, which resulted in Laurent Lokoli refusing to shake his hand.

The Slovakian left-hander was guilty of some poor decision making when serving for the set, though, getting two drop shots all wrong before dragging a backhand wide to be pegged back at 5-5.

Klizan - who went on to make 67 unforced errors - threw his racket down after Murray held in the next game, but regained his composure to hold and was a set up after winning a tie-break in which the Wimbledon champion was unhappy with a line call prior to double faulting.

The Scot took the upper hand in the second when Klizan netted a backhand to go 3-2 down and Murray broke again before somehow winning a point he had no right to with magnificent defence as he served out the set.

A fired-up Murray was transformed, racing around the court with vigour and raised the decibels with a sublime overhead backhand winner, going on to lead by lead two sets to one.

Klizan was not finished yet, his booming forehand and canny drop shots moving him into a 3-0 lead, yet Murray was in no mood to go the distance.

He broke back with a smash when Klizan served to level the match and fittingly sealed a tie-break win with a brilliant winner at full stretch to go through.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Murray [1] bt Klizan 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Murray – 41/29

Klizan – 57/67

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Murray – 9/4

Klizan – 5/7

BREAK POINTS WON

Murray – 6/14

Klizan – 2/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Murray – 50

Klizan – 55

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Murray – 79/62

Klizan – 63/54

TOTAL POINTS

Murray – 144

Klizan – 118