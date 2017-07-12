Murray seeks long-term solution to hip injury after shock Wimbledon exit

Following his Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey, Andy Murray will assess his hip injury before deciding on his upcoming schedule.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 22:31 IST

Wimbledon top seed Andy Murray

Andy Murray will work on finding a long-term solution to his troublesome hip injury after suffering a surprise Wimbledon quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey on Wednesday.

The top seed twice led by a set on Centre Court, but the defence of his title came to an end in a 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1 defeat to the American, who last year knocked out Novak Djokovic in round three.

Murray came into the tournament an injury doubt, missing two scheduled exhibition matches after losing in the first round at Queen's, and was in visible discomfort towards the end of the contest.

The three-time major champion said it is a problem that has reoccurred throughout his career and the 30-year-old is keen to sit down with his team and assess how he can manage the injury ahead of the US Open.

"The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore," he told his post-match media conference.

"Before the tournament it [managing the problem] was very short-term because you want to play Wimbledon. You want to play all of the slams and give yourself the best chance there. We were looking at short-term solutions.

"Obviously, I managed to get through a bunch of matches and did okay. Now I'll sit down with my team and look at the next step, look a little bit longer term.

"The US Open's six or seven weeks away. [I will] sit down with my team tomorrow and come up with a plan for what I have to do next."

He added: "I've been dealing with it for a very long time during my career. Obviously as you get older, things are a little bit tougher to manage than they are when you're younger.

"I'm sure moving forward I'll be able to get through it.

"I just need to do all of the right things and be even more diligent and professional than I have been recently. I feel like I've done all of the right stuff, but I'll try to do more, try to get myself in better shape."

The defeat could see Murray lose his place at the top of the world rankings should Novak Djokovic go on to win the tournament, but he was bullish about that prospect.

"It was going to happen at some stage," he said. "I don't think anyone has ever stayed at number one their whole career. It always comes to an end.

"I haven't played well enough this year to deserve to stay there for much longer. If it doesn't happen by the end of this tournament, it will happen by the end of the US Open.

"I go away now and try and find a way to get back there. Hopefully I can do that."