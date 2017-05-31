Murray should stay angry at Roland Garros

Smiles from Andy Murray did not mask his frustration as he struggled badly in the second set of his Roland Garros opener.

World number one Andy Murray

There were many broad smiles from Andy Murray during his first-round victory over Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open but Ivan Lendl and his team must have been far happier when he was angry.

Top seed Murray has endured a disappointing year, but reached round two at Roland Garros with a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0 win over the Russian outsider on Tuesday.

The three-time grand slam champion raised his game as the match went on and needed to after a poor second set, which Kuznetsov could have won more emphatically.

Murray smirked on Court Philippe Chatrier as he fell way short of the sort of standards he set during a stellar 2016, in which he was beaten in the final of the French Open by Novak Djokovic.

The world number one also chuntered and berated himself, looking up to his box as he made unforced errors and saw a string of winners from Kuznetsov flash past him.

Murray was flat in the second set as coach Lendl, back in his box for the first time since the Australian Open, sat stone-faced behind his sunglasses.

The Wimbledon champion walked off the court shaking his head after being pegged back at a set apiece and Lendl must have been pleased to see such a reaction.

When he returned to the famous arena the smiles were not in evidence, it was as if a wake-up call had sounded.

He had not seen the funny side after all and was in no mood to suffer the humiliation of another early exit after failures in Madrid and Rome prior to his trip to the French capital.

Murray was transformed, far more positive while defending superbly and looking focused on the job in hand.

The fists were pumping, the bellows of frustration and joy came frequently.

Back came the smiles after game, set and match was called by the chair umpire and this time they were genuine. He would surely be far better served staying angry on court.