Murray 'starting from scratch' in Washington

51   //    30 Jul 2018, 14:59 IST
Murraycropped
Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray

Andy Murray feels like he is "starting from scratch again" as he prepares to begin his hard-court season against Mackenzie McDonald on day one of the Citi Open.

Murray withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of his home grand slam soon after returning following almost a year out due to injury.

The three-time major champion made his comeback from hip surgery with a defeat to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club last month and beat Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne before losing to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund.

Murray is not putting too much pressure on himself ahead of his first-round encounter with McDonald in Washington on Monday.

"It sort of feels like I am starting from scratch again," he told Tennis TV.

"I haven't been in that position since I was kind of 18 so I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be hard but it should be fun."

The 31-year-old added: "I feel better than I did during the grass [tournaments].

"I've had another four weeks training and feel pretty good."

Murray felt Wimbledon came too soon for him and hopes his decision to pull out will pay off in the final major of the year.

"At the time I didn't feel like I was quite ready to play five-set matches," the Scot said.

"I really wanted to build up for the American summer and hopefully get ready for the US Open."

