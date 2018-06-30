Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray still on course for Wimbledon but feels 'a little bit odd'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    30 Jun 2018, 22:30 IST
AndyMurraycropped
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray

Andy Murray still expects to be fit to play at Wimbledon but said it feels "a little bit odd" to be heading into his home grand slam with limited expectations.

The three-time major champion has admitted there are no guarantees he will feature at the All England Club after only recently making his return from hip surgery.

Murray was beaten by Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club in his first match since Wimbledon last year but defeated Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne this week before losing to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund.

The former world number one will face Benoit Paire in his opening outing at SW19 on Tuesday - unless he suffers a late setback.

Asked if he will play at Wimbledon, Murray replied: "Yeah, unless in the next couple of days I wake up and don't feel good. I mean, through all of this I have to view it very much day by day, just as a process.

"I'm practicing a high level, a high intensity every day with some of the best players in the world. That's really positive for me as part of getting better, to compete again.

"I spoke a little bit about it last week. In other sports when you come back, you don't tend to come back and be competing against the best in the world immediately for five sets or three sets, whatever. You would build up a little bit, play 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and so on.

"I'm just trying to right now keep building, practicing with these guys, then hopefully pulling up each day and obviously competing in the matches, which went well I think the last couple of weeks, in Queen's and Eastbourne. So far here that's also been the case, which is good."

Murray is excited by the prospect of playing in a tournament he has won twice, but says it is strange to not feel under pressure to challenge for the title.

"I'm pumped obviously because four or five weeks ago, I didn't know whether I'd be capable of competing at a level I'd be happy with." the Scot added.

"I think the last couple of weeks, you know, have been beneficial. I don't think I played amazing in the matches, but I think I've done well, considering the opponents, the level of the guys that I've played against.

"Obviously Wimbledon for me is special for a lot of reasons. I always want to, you know, be here competing. It feels a little bit odd coming into the tournament this year.

"Normally at this stage I feel really nervous, lots of pressure, and I expect a lot of myself around this time of year. I've always loved that and enjoyed that in a way. It has been difficult, but I have enjoyed it, whereas this year it feels very, very different."

