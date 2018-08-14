Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray suffers Cincinnati defeat to Pouille

14 Aug 2018
Andy Murray

Andy Murray suffered a first-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters as Lucas Pouille emerged victorious from a see-saw clash. 

The Briton, who reached the quarter-finals in Washington last time out before withdrawing, was beaten 6-1 1-6 6-4 after ultimately failing to overcome a sloppy start.

Pouille was quick out of the blocks and broke Murray in the first game, the former world number one hitting an ill-timed double fault to fall behind. 

The three-time grand slam winner failed to mount a prompt response and was soon on the back foot again on serve, an overcooked forehand giving Pouille another break-point opening.

A lengthy rally that saw a net cord fall kindly for the Frenchman ended when Murray failed with an attempted volley return, and Pouille held again – having been taken to deuce – to move 4-0 up. 

With Murray clearly struggling to find his range off both wings, Pouille had him on the ropes at 0-40, only for the double Olympic champion to reel off five points in a row.

It was too late to avoid losing the first set, though, with time left for a fifth Murray double fault, but there was a shift in momentum in the second.

This time Murray broke instantly, Pouille the one suddenly having to scramble around the court, and doing so with scant reward as he fell 2-0 behind. 

That set the tone for to Murray exact his revenge in style, but he surrendered the initiative as he was broken in a mammoth opening game of the third set. 

A huge butterfly caused a brief interruption in between a hold for each player, but Pouille did not feel any adverse effect and soon Murray was serving to stay in the match.

He had to save a match point, but it only delayed the inevitable as Pouille wrapped up the win in the next game, sealed by a ferocious forehand. 

