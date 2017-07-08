Murray survives Fognini scare, Nadal marches on

A dramatic fourth set gave Andy Murray a scare, while Rafael Nadal comfortably progressed at Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 03:45 IST

World number one Andy Murray.

Andy Murray came through a dramatic third-round match against Fabio Fognini to book his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon, while Rafael Nadal built on a flying start to eliminate Karen Khachanov.

The pair are on course for a semi-final meeting in SW19 and will now face Benoit Paire and Gilles Muller respectively, but it was not such a good day for another of the top seeds in their half of the draw.

Ninth seed Kei Nishikori saw his campaign ended by Roberto Bautista Agut in the biggest shock result of the day, while another match did not have a chance to reach its conclusion.

Here, we take a look at some of the main talking points from day five of the men's draw.

MURRAY WEATHERS THE STORM

Murray survived an eventful fourth set to progress with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory over Fognini.

The world number one staved off five set points to stop the match from going the distance in what was the most exciting contest of the tournament so far on Centre Court.

Leading two sets to one, Murray fell 5-2 down in the fourth but produced a stunning fightback to wrap up the match with a set to spare as the dark evening skies were drawing in.

Fognini had, earlier in the same set, shaken off an ankle problem, been penalised for a "visible obscenity" and attempted to challenge a call after using up his allocation.

Five set points saved. Another Centre Court escape act in the books...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3AyBqliJyO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

NADAL'S FLYING START

Nadal sailed into the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-3) victory over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

The Spaniard is seeking to win back-to-back grand slams following his French Open masterclass and gave his Russian opponent no chance as he flew out of the blocks on Centre Court.

The world number two found the third set less to his liking but he had too much for Khachanov in the tie-break after surviving a set point when he was serving at 6-5 down.

Nadal has not dropped a set at a grand slam since losing the Australian Open final to Roger Federer in January and reaches the last 16 at Wimbledon for only the third time since he last triumphed at the All England Club in 2010.

The challenge of naturalised Brit Aljaz Bedene was ended by Nadal's next opponent. Luxembourg's Muller won 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 6-4 on No.2 Court, a victory that featured a hold to love consisting entirely of aces for the 16th seed - a feat also achieved by Khachanov against Nadal.

What do you call four aces in a row?



"Annoying, for your opponent"#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cFLkpfDVdy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

BAUTISTA AGUT OUSTS NISHIKORI

Wimbledon is the least productive grand slam for 2014 US Open finalist Nishikori, who has never progressed beyond the fourth round at the All England Club.

And he didn't even make it that far this month, as Bautista Agut battled past the ninth seed to register a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-3 victory. It took the Spanish 18th seed three hours and 21 minutes to upset his Japanese opponent on No.3 Court.

Kei-O.



Roberto Bautista Agut defeats Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Pgd31m1SjJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

Up next is a showdown with seventh seed Marin Cilic. Nishikori's conqueror in that unexpected meeting in the decider at Flushing Meadows three years ago, the Croatian defeated the visibly emotional Steve Johnson, who is still grieving following the unexpected recent death of his father, 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

LIGHTS OUT FOR TSONGA

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was about to serve to stay in the match at 6-5 down in the fifth and final set against Sam Querrey when the players were brought off for bad light. He'll hope to save his championship when they return on Saturday.