Murray welcomes back winning nerves

Nerves could not get the better of Andy Murray as he won for the first time in 2018, beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in Eastbourne.

Andy Murray celebrates at Eastbourne

Andy Murray revelled in battling the nerves of closing out a match for the first time in almost a year, as he defeated Stan Wawrinka on Monday.

The former world number one lost on his return to Nick Kyrgios at the Fever-Tree Championships, but he had too much for Wawrinka at Eastbourne's Nature Valley International.

A 6-1 6-3 triumph secured a second-round meeting with British number one Kyle Edmund, although Murray admitted he was concerned as he saved four break points in the second set.

"I was getting very nervous towards the end of the match," he told Amazon Prime. "It doesn't make it easier but it's a nice feeling to have. I've missed that.

"It's great to get the first win against such a great player."

A first win for 350 days @andy_murray defeats Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 - welcome back, Andy #NatureValleyInternational pic.twitter.com/Hdd2yzEIY3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 25, 2018

Quizzed court-side on the challenges of facing the likes of Wawrinka and Edmund early in competitions after tumbling down the rankings while injured, Murray revealed he was glad to get a win out of the way early.

"I have no ranking now. After Wimbledon, I wouldn't be on the computer," he said. "So you can't control who you draw. Some of the draws you get are really difficult.

"You have to accept it and deal with it the best you can and hopefully start winning."

Sixth seed David Ferrer was the other notable winner at Eastbourne on Monday as he halted a three-match losing run against Matteo Berrettini.

At the Antalya Open, defending champion Yuichi Sugita reached the last 16 with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 success over Guido Pella. The Japanese beat Dominic Thiem at last week's Gerry Weber Open.

Dusan Lajovic also tasted success in Turkey, but fellow seed Robin Haase will have to return on Tuesday to finish his clash with Mikhail Youzhny – the pair tied at a set-all.