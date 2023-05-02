Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 9

The ninth day of main draw action at the 2023 Madrid Open on Wednesday will feature two men's singles and two women's singles quarterfinals. Three seeds and a lucky loser will be in action on the men's side. On the women's side, top seed Iga Swiatek will be one of four seeds in action.

As the business end of the tournament approaches, the top players in both draws are making themselves count. However, in an upset on Tuesday, the in-form Daniil Medvedev lost in straight sets to his compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

Medvedev, who has a tour-leading 33 wins this season, dropped a tough opening set in a tiebreak before Karatsev completed a straight-sets win to reach the last eight. However, he will not be in action on Wednesday.

In other matches on the day, tenth seed Karen Khachanov beat compatriot Andrey Rublev in another all-Russian fourth-round tie to book his place in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, lucky loser Daniel Altmaier is having a dream fortnight at the Caja Magica, beating Jaume Munar for the loss of just three games to romp into the last eight.

On the women's side, second seed Aryna Sabalenka avoided the upset bug, recovering from the loss of a lopsided opening set to surrender only three games the rest of the way. Top seed Iga Swiatek - having won the title last year - is also alive in the draw as she moves to within three wins of the Madrid title.

On that note, here's a look at the TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details on the ninth day of the 2023 Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 9 at Madrid Open

(as per local time)

Estadio Manolo Santono

Starting at 1 pm: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (12) Veronica Kudermetova

Not before 4 pm: (QF) (1) Carlos Alcaraz/ (13) Alexander Zverev vs (10) Karen Khachanov

Not before 8 pm: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Petra Martic

Not before 9:30 pm: (LL) Daniel Altmaier vs Borna Coric/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: Amazon Prime.

Canada: TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: beIN Sports.

India: Sony Liv (Men's matches only).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 1 pm local time.

Country Date Time USA May 3 7:00 am ET Canada May 3 7:00 am ET UK May 3 11:00 am GMT India May 3 4:30 pm IST

